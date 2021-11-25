Kalyan MSRTC seeks police help to clear depot of agitators

Following continuous agitation by the staff of Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the Kalyan MSRTC has written to the Mahatma Phule police to help clear the depot premises of the agitators as they stop the employees who want to resume their work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Due to the ongoing strike, the agitators are present at the entrance of the depot and stop those who are willing to resume work. In order to stop this, we have requested the police to help us in controlling the situation by not allowing the protest at the depot premises and take legal action,” said Vijay Gaikwad, depot manager, Kalyan MSRTC.

Following continuous agitation by MSRTC employees, the Kalyan MSRTC has suspended 27 of them for not resuming work despite several warnings. The MSRTC employees across the state have been agitating since October 27 demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government that would give them better salary and greater job security.

“The state transport minister has already announced a salary hike and also has urged to withdraw the strike. He has also warned the workers to join the work or face action. However, the unions are still agitating and are stopping many of the employees who want to resume work,” added Gaikwad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are yet to take a decision on this requirement. Based on the directions from the senior authorities, a decision will be taken,” said an officer of Mahatma Phule police station.