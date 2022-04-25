Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kalyan woman cheated of 71.15 lakh after being promised tender for crematorium maintenance in Navi Mumbai

Kalyan woman cheated of ₹71.15 lakh; according to Bajarpeth police officials, after the accused gained her trust in July 2017, he told her about the tender floated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation regarding a crematorium maintenance: he assured her that he had many connections in NMMC and could easily ensure she got the maintenance tender
Bajarpeth police in Kalyan have registered a case against a 28-year-old man who cheated a 54-year-old woman of 71.15 lakh after promising her a tender for maintenance of a crematorium in Navi Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 04:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kalyan

A 54-year-old woman was cheated of 71.15 lakh after she was promised a tender for maintenance of a crematorium in Navi Mumbai in exchange.

The complainant, a Kalyan resident who has a water supply business, met the accused in 2017 regarding some business deal and the two kept in touch since then. The Bajarpeth police have registered a case against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.

The accused was identified as Sohel Buhran, 28, resident of Mumbra.

According to Bajarpeth police officials, after the accused gained her trust in July 2017, he told her about the tender floated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation regarding a crematorium maintenance. He assured her that he had many connections in NMMC and could easily ensure she got the maintenance tender.

A police officer said, “From 2017 to 2019, the accused had taken 71.15 lakh from the woman under the pretext of giving her the tender. Later on, the woman continuously followed up for the tender but he made excuses and later refused to give her money back. Therefore, the complainant filed a cheating case against the accused on Sunday. Further investigation about the accused and his partners in crime is going on.”

