Kalyan: In a major impetus to developmental works in Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved a transportation master plan in Kalyan-Dombivli to speed up various projects like Kalyan Ring Road, Airoli-Katai Naka tunnel and other road projects.

MMRDA approves transport master plan for Kalyan-Dombivli

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde along with other public representatives on Friday held a review meeting with MMRDA commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee at MMRDA headquarters.

The meeting focused on the projects which were started a few years back to improve the connectivity and transportation between Kalyan, Dombivli, Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar.

An MMRDA official said land acquisition for phase III of the Kalyan Ring Road project has been completed by 87%. “The MMRDA will transfer the land to Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation soon. Meanwhile, all other hurdles to the project will be eliminated soon,” the official added.

In phase VIII of this project, a 650-metre-long road will be connected to the Agra national highway for which ₹55 crore has been sanctioned, the officials claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highway in Kalyan is a vital connection to other major cities in the MMR and connecting the ring road to the highway will boost the free flow of traffic, the officials added.

The Airoli-Katai Elevated Road is another ambitious project, which will improve the connectivity between Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. A tender will be announced for the work of the third phase of this project, Shinde announced during the meeting.

Shinde also asked MMRDA to speed up the work on the flyover at Shilphata and highlighted the need of better connectivity between Kalyan-Murbad and Ulhasnagar. “A proposal with a proper plan has to be made for this route. The roads connecting the old Pune link road need to be developed. Those roads and bridges connecting Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Murbad need to be developed too. I have asked the officials to visit the places and come up with a plan so that the work can be commenced and implemented soon,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A sum of ₹11 crore has been sanctioned for Chakki Naka to Nevali to Haji Malang Road in Kalyan and ₹73 crore for the U type road in Kalyan East. A flyover was sanctioned for Nevali chowk on the Badlapur-Katai stretch. The Nevali chowk witnesses major congestion as it is located at the intersection of four major roads connecting Kalyan, Badlapur, Haji Malang and Navi Mumbai.

Stressing on need of better connectivity, Naresh Kumawat, 36, a commuter from Kalyan, said, “The travel which should not take more than 30 minutes sometimes takes two or more hours due to lack of good roads, and poor transportation,” Naresh Kumawat, 36, a commuter from Kalyan.

SATIS project in Dombivli

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The need for a Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) project in Dombivli was also discussed in the meeting. Shinde asked the officials to carry out a detailed study. There has been a prolonged demand from commuters for a SATIS at Dombivli railway station similar to the ongoing works at Kalyan. The SATIS project at Thane station decongested the station by segregating the TMT buses on an elevated platform and separating travel lanes from the autorickshaw stand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON