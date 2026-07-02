Navi Mumbai: A 45-year-old man was killed and his 12-year-old daughter injured on Wednesday after a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) ceiling slab collapsed on them while they were asleep in their home in Kamothe.

Kamothe man dies after bedroom ceiling slab collapses

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Residents of the six-storey Sai Siddhi Society building said around 6am, a large portion of the bedroom ceiling of Suresh Lokhande’s first floor flat gave way, trapping him and his daughter Vedika under the debris.

Lokhande, who sustained severe crush injuries, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His daughter is undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

Civic officials said the 2008-built structure was not on the civic body’s list of dangerous buildings.

“A structural audit has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the collapse,” a senior official said. Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.