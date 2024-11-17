MUMBAI: In the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Kandivali East is set to witness a fierce battle between BJP’s Atul Bhatkhalkar and Congress’s Kalu Budheliya. Kandivali East: BJP and Congress lock horns over slum rehabilitation, traffic woes

With approximately 2.85 lakh voters, Kandivali East, established during the 2008 delimitation of electoral boundaries, encompasses areas like Lokhandwala Township, Ashok Nagar, Thakur Complex, Poisar, Hanuman Nagar, and parts of Malad East. The constituency includes a mix of affluent, upper-middle-class, middle-class, and economically weaker sections. The Gujarati and Marwari communities hold a significant presence here, with Marathi speakers ranking third in number after Hindi-speaking and Gujarati populations. The majority of votes tend to lean based on the support of Gujarati and North Indian voters.

Central to the candidates’ campaigns are promises of slum rehabilitation, better infrastructure, and traffic decongestion.

With slum dwellers forming a significant vote bank in areas like Poisar, Akurli, Bandongri, and Hanuman Nagar, their welfare remains the top priority for both parties. The demands for improved amenities echo the ongoing debates around the Dharavi redevelopment project, adding heat to the campaign trail.

To woo voters, BJP has deployed star campaigners such as Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, particularly in Poisar, where a sizeable population traces its roots to northern India.

“In the past decade, I have made notable improvements in my constituency, such as converting unmetalled roads into cement concrete ones in Poisar and Hanuman Nagar. These efforts have eliminated potholes and improved accessibility. I’ve also installed solar panels to provide sustainable energy to slum residents. Projects like the Dharavi redevelopment show how slum rehabilitation can be expedited using efficient models,” said incumbent BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, 59, who has been re-nominated for a third term after serving as MLA for two consecutive terms.

However, Congress candidate Kalu Budhelia criticised Bhatkhalkar for failing to address persistent issues in slum areas. “Residents frequently complain about overflowing gutters and irregular water supply. Despite promises, no significant work has been done to improve their living conditions. They want lasting solutions, and I pledge to deliver them. Even the much-touted Akurli subway project, now in its final stages, raises questions about the MLA’s effectiveness,” said Budheliya.

The constituency’s challenges extend beyond slums. Congested roads around the slums lead to upscale areas like Kandivali Lokhandwala, Thakur Village, and Ashok Nagar, where middle and upper-middle-class families reside. Local residents, like A Shetty from Lokhandwala, lament the slow pace of road widening and the unchecked menace of auto-rickshaws.

Bhatkhalkar, who eyes a hat-trick in the upcoming polls, countered these concerns by stating that several road widening projects are underway and nearing completion. Another critical issue in Kandivali East is the defence land restrictions, which affect redevelopment in at least 100-200 housing societies near the area. Both candidates have vowed to address this long-standing hurdle.

As the battle intensifies, the electorate will decide whether to stick with Bhatkhalkar’s track record or opt for Budheliya’s promises of change. The results could reshape the future of Kandivali East, a microcosm of Mumbai’s contrasts and challenges.