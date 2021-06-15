Kangana Ranaut moves Bombay high court for passport renewal

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been booked by Bandra police along with her sister on sedition charges, has approached the Bombay high court seeking directions to the authorities to renew her passport to enable her to go abroad for shooting a film in Hungary. According to the interim application filed by Ranaut, the Passport Authority of India has raised an objection to her passport renewal application in light of the FIR. Her advocate Rizwan Siddiquee said the passport will expire in September 2021. The court is expected to hear the application on Tuesday.

Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel had been booked by Bandra police station in October 2020 after the magistrate ordered the police to investigate into allegations by a Munawaarali Sayyed, resident of Bandra. Sayyed had alleged that the two sisters tried to create communal disharmony by making objectionable statements and posting tweets on Twitter with regards to the gathering of people outside Bandra station in May during the lockdown period during the pandemic. After investigations the Bandra police had registered an FIR against the actor and her sister.

The actor had approached the HC seeking quashing of the FIR. The HC had provided interim protection to the actor in February 2021 provided she cooperated with the investigation. The actor has filed the current interim application in that petition.