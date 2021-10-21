KDMC chief tells civic officials to repair roads in Kalyan, Dombivli before Diwali

After numerous complaints recorded on the toll-free number for potholes in Kalyan-Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, has asked the civic officials to repair the roads before Diwali without delay.

Suryavanshi has also asked the city engineer to blacklist the contractors failing to do the work on time or doing shoddy work.

The toll free number was introduced by the civic body on October 8 following which a total of 296 complaints were raised from different parts of the city by the citizens. As per the civic body, some of the complaints also included roads belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) region.

“There are several repeated complaints of a single road we received through the toll free number. When we sorted out all of them, we could figure out that there are complaints regarding 48 roads in Kalyan-Dombivli. We have informed the respective authority of the road also to take up the work immediately,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

The road near the Shreeram Chowk in Kalyan (E) that falls on the vital Pune Link Road has patches with potholes releasing dust throughout the day.

“The condition of this road is the same every year. We have been complaining to the ward officer to repair it but nothing is permanent. Now, since it has stopped raining, dust is released in the air, making it suffocating as well as a distraction for motorists,” said Anand Patil, a 39-year-old motorist who takes the stretch.

“We could actually begin the pothole repair work in Kalyan-Dombivli after October 15 since it stopped raining. The civic body chief has asked to focus on repairing all the major roads in the city. In case the contractor fails to do the work or there is shoddy work, he will be blacklisted,” added Koli.

Meanwhile, the KDMC chief also asked to call for a meeting with the contractors in the coming days and appeal to them to increase the manpower in order to repair the roads with priority and no delay.

The toll free number on which citizens can complain is 1800 233 0045.