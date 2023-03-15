KDMC clean chit after Industries minister alleges water theft in Dombivli MIDC

Dombivli: In the backdrop of water shortage in 27 villages in Kalyan-Dombivli region, the state Industries minister Uday Samant raided three places in Sandap locality in Dombivli MIDC late on Monday. He claimed that he found a mineral water company that was tapping the municipal pipeline and allegedly pilfering water to fill tankers. Kalyan India - March 14 2023 Pics : Followed by the surprise visit of Industries minister Uday Samant in a water company in Dombivli alleging stealing of water from pipelines of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, civic officials on Tuesday paid a visit to the plant and have initiated a probe -Sajana - pics by Pramod on Tuesday. in India 12 2023 (Photo by Pramod Tambe HT). (Hindustan Times)

The dramatic surprise raid was followed by a FIR at the Manpada police station against three persons (names not revealed by police) under section 430 (Wrongfully diverting water) and 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The video of Samant checking the tanker in the presence of local police and municipal officials also went viral on social media on Tuesday morning.

S R Bagade, senior police inspector of Manpada police station, said, “Based on the complaint received from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officer, we have registered an FIR against three persons, who are owners of the mineral water bottle company and tanker supply company. The investigation is being carried out by the KDMC and police jointly. As of now, no arrests have been made in this matter.”

Followed by this on Tuesday, the water department officials of KDMC visited three of these spots which includes a water company and two tankers to verify if the theft claims were true. However, after inspection, the KDMC officials gave a clean chit to the company.

Speaking to HT, Kiran Waghmare, executive engineer, KDMC, “After the midnight visit, we had registered a case at the Manpada police station as per the directions from KDMC commissioner.”

“During the inspection, we did not find anything concrete to say that there is a water theft by the water company. Also, no tankers were found collecting water from KDMC pipeline. The owner of the company also claimed that the water used is from their own borewell.

“We inspected it and found it to be true. We have asked the company to show all their documents to rule out any kind of irregularities. As of now, we have not found anything concrete, but the investigation is still on,” added Waghmare.

The KDMC team sealed the water and tanker company plant and also seized the tanker during the investigation.

Pravin Patil, the owner of Suryoday enterprises dealing with tanker water supply, said, “They came around 2 am and I was not even aware of it. The minister shot some video which went viral. The video showed my tanker which was just parked and there was no evidence of any theft.

“Next day when the KDMC people came for inspection, I showed them the borewell from where we source water for tanker supply. The visit actually created unnecessary panic. The KDMC officials understood there is no theft and they left”.

“The minister was talking about some water company nearby. However, he was pointing at my tanker, even when I have nothing to do with the water company,” he added.

Hemant Patil, owner of River Tech Aqua water jar company, said, “I have been running this company for the last eight months with all permissions and have a borewell from where the water is lifted, filtered and then supplied through 20 litre jars. I have provided all the proofs to the KDMC team.”

When HT tried contacting the Industries minister Uday Samant, he did not respond to calls and messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON