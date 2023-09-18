Dombivli:

KDMC demolishes partially collapsed Dombivli building

A day after the partial collapse of a three-storeyed building in Dombivli, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has begun demolishing the structurally unsafe building.

A KDMC official said that the debris were being removed using the equipments like JCB by the disaster management and fire brigade teams. Around 80 percent of the building was demolished on Saturday and the remaining part of the building will be demolished in the next few days. A few residents were seen rummaging through the debris, looking for their belongings and important documents trapped in the rubble.

On Friday, the rescue team had stopped the operation around 11 pm after pulling out a 70-year-old resident, who was among the two killed in the collapse. According to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation KDMC, the building Adinarayan Krupa was 50 years old and in a very dangerous condition. The civic body had served a notice to vacte the building in 2018. Two families were believed to be in the building when a portion of it collapsed around 5 p.m, officials said.

Three people were feared trapped under debris. 45-year-old Dipti Lodiya was rescued alive from the debris and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and is said to be out of danger Her husband Sunil Lodiya, 50, however, and Arvind Bhatkar, 70, a retired bank employee, were declared dead after being pulled out.

KDMC officials sources said that a total of 30 families had stayed in the building earlier wherein 20 families vacated and later remaining 10 families returned to live there. Out of ten families, a total of 42 people were staying there. On Friday morning, officials from KDMC came to the building and announced that the building should be vacate immediately. Three people did not vacate their rooms and the rest of them left the building after KDMC initiated the action.

Bhausaheb Dangde, KDMC commissioner said, “We will issue Occupancy Certificates to residents who fear that they will lose their share if they vacate their rooms. An OC will help them ensure their right when the building goes into redevelopment. We will allocate more FSI in this scenario.”

KDMC officials said that in 2023, a total of 288 buildings were classified dangerous and very dangerous across the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli. Out of 288, 220 were declared dangerous, and 121 were declared very dangerous buildings.

An official from KDMC said that in the wake of the collapse, they will issue fresh notices to more than 30-year-old buildings and seek structural audit reports from them. Following the report, they will determine if the repairs can be carried out or these structures should be demolished

