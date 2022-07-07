Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KDMC fills potholes on Tilak Chowk Road in Kalyan after 2 senior citizens suffer injuries from fall

Following the incident of two senior citizens falling due to the presence of potholes in Kalyan and suffering injuries, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, filled the said potholes; meanwhile, the residents are enraged that KDMC had to wait for an accident to start filling potholes
he potholes on Tilak Chowk Road in Kalyan have been filled by the KDMC after two senior citizens suffered injuries from fall. (PRAMOD TAMBE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 10:24 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

Following the incident of two senior citizens falling due to the presence of potholes in Kalyan and suffering injuries, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), on Thursday, filled the said potholes on Tilak Chowk Road.

Meanwhile, the residents are enraged that KDMC had to wait for an accident to start filling potholes.

On Wednesday, two senior citizens – Ravindra Pai, 60, and Ganesh Sahastrabuddhe, 69, fell into a water-filled pothole while going for a walk at two different spots at Tilak Chowk and suffered injuries.

“Every year, whenever there is an accident due to the potholes, the civic body wakes up and repairs the roads. In the first case, there shouldn’t be any pothole when the civic body is spending such a huge amount on road repair works,” said Suhas Chaudhari, a social activist from Kalyan.

With heavy downpour in the city since Monday, several roads have developed potholes, making it difficult for the commuters to walk or ride.

This year, the civic body is spending 15.50Cr on road repair works. “As soon as we got to know about the incident, the potholes on this stretch were filled. The work of filling potholes on other roads is also under way,” said Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC.

Pai was returning home from a walk when he lost balance after stepping into a pothole on the road. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment. “We pay tax and what we get in return are the bad roads. The administration should investigate this matter and make our lives easier,” said Pai.

Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

