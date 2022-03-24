Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / KDMC sets up eye donation facility at Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan
mumbai news

KDMC sets up eye donation facility at Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has set up a 24x7 eye donation facility at one of its civic-run hospitals, the Rukmini Bai Hospital; apart from donation, the hospital also has counsellors to guide the families of the deceased and address their concerns; officials claim that 3 donations have been carried out
Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan, where KDMC has set up a 24x7 eye donation facility to encourage relatives of the dead to donate eyes. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:52 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up a 24x7 eye donation facility at one of its civic-run hospitals, the Rukmini Bai Hospital.

Apart from donation, the hospital also has counsellors to guide the families of the deceased and address their concerns. The counselling is also set up at another civic-run hospital, Shastri Nagar Hospital, so that the relatives of the deceased in that hospital are encouraged to donate the eyes of the departed at the Rukmini Bai Hospital.

“Throughout the pandemic, we worked on improving the health care services by introducing new hospitals, maternity homes and other facilities. Along with this, now people can even donate eyes at the Rukmini Bai Hospital,” said an officer from the health department of KDMC.

After the initiative of eye donation at the hospital began, three eye donations have been done successfully, the officials claimed.

At the hospital, the employees carry out the Panchnama of the dead and then counsel the family and relatives of the deceased to agree to donate the eyes of the deceased.

“Many families and relatives deny donating eyes. There is a need for counselling them. We do the counselling at the hospital, explaining to them that it won’t distort the face of their dear ones. Also, we stress on the importance of eye donation. We have managed to convince three of them and the donation was carried out,” said the officer.

RELATED STORIES

Apart from the Rukmini Bai Hospital, Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli also has the ENT specialist doctors to encourage eye donation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP