MUMBAI: Sejal Pawar, the final year medical student whose remarks on a comedy show triggered outrage both online and offline, has been sent on leave for 15 days. A student of the Seth GS Medical College attached to KEM Hospital, Pawar had said she and her colleagues would compare the sizes of male cadavers’ genitalia.

KEM student sent on leave for 15 days

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Pawar, who was living in the college hostel, was summoned before an inquiry committee appointed by the hospital on Saturday to record her explanation. The panel, which then reviewed her statement, told her to proceed on leave. She was “entrusted to the care and suspension of her parents/guardians during the interim period,” according to a statement from the hospital.

A five-member inquiry committee, comprising senior faculty members, an external, non-faculty member, and an appropriate institutional representatives, is investigating the matter. It will examine the context, impact and aspect of social media circulation of Pawar’s remark, and submit its recommendations for further action.

“In view of the preliminary findings, the sensitivity of the matter, and the need to uphold the dignity of deceased persons, body donors and the professional standards expected from medical students, an interim disciplinary order has been served on Ms Pawar today,” read the statement on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} Pawar’s remarks have upset members of the medical fraternity, particularly those associated with KEM Hospital, Mumbai’s largest civic hospital. KEM insiders believe the institution must act against Pawar. They say if she is not held to account, the wrong message could tarnish the hospital’s reputation and even impact cadaver donation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar’s remarks have upset members of the medical fraternity, particularly those associated with KEM Hospital, Mumbai’s largest civic hospital. KEM insiders believe the institution must act against Pawar. They say if she is not held to account, the wrong message could tarnish the hospital’s reputation and even impact cadaver donation. {{/usCountry}}