KEM’s free rehab centre emerges as lifeline amid rising substance addiction

MUMBAI: At 24, a young auto driver from Dharavi found himself struggling with alcoholism. Over time, his dependence on booze took a toll on his family—his wife had to pawn her jewellery, their five-year-old son dropped out of school, and the burden of daily expenses pushed the household into financial hardship. After a serious accident and a long recovery, he turned to the de-addiction centre at KEM Hospital for help. Sitting by his bedside, his wife recalled, “Alcohol changed him. He wasn’t the same person anymore.” Representative picture (HT Archives)

The auto driver’s story echoes the experiences of many others who visit KEM’s psychiatry department in search of support and healing. Families from modest backgrounds regularly walk into the hospital’s de-addiction OPD, each carrying their own version of this quiet crisis. Established over 30 years ago, KEM’s de-addiction centre remains the only civic-run facility in Mumbai offering free and sustained treatment for substance dependence. Unlike private rehabilitation centres that charge substantial fees, KEM provides both in-patient and outpatient care at no cost. The hospital expanded its in-patient bed capacity to 45 last year to meet the growing demand.

The centre witnessed a significant increase in patient load in 2024. There were 1,229 new OPD registrations that year—double the 609 recorded in 2023. Follow-up visits also rose from 8,788 in 2023 to 11,175 in 2024, reflecting greater continuity in care and an increase in returning patients. Interestingly, while OPD cases saw a sharp rise, indoor admissions remained fairly consistent, with 199 patients admitted in 2023 and 191 in 2024.

The hospital’s drug de-addiction laboratory also saw a sharp jump in testing activity. In 2024, the lab handled 15,100 samples—up from the previous year’s total, which primarily consisted of urine tests for alcohol, morphine and cannabis. Of the 2024 tests, 9,100 samples tested positive for alcohol, 265 for nicotine and 5,735 for other substances, including marijuana and opioids.

Doctors at the centre have observed a shift in the age profile of those seeking treatment. Between January and April 2025 alone, nearly 200 patients in the 18–30 age group registered—more than any other demographic. There were 47 patients aged from 31 to 45 while smaller numbers were recorded among teenagers and older adults.

“Substance use among teenagers and young adults has been on the rise,” said Dr Shilpa Adarkar, additional professor of psychiatry at KEM. “Earlier, we mostly saw alcohol or tobacco-related issues. Now, we are seeing increased cases of marijuana and MDMA use, sometimes even in children as young as 14.”

Dr Sangeeta Ravat, dean of KEM Hospital, attributes the growing footfall to better outreach and awareness. “Our teams regularly visit schools and conduct community counselling sessions,” she said. “This helps families identify early signs and encourages them to seek help.”

Doctors emphasise that addiction affects both mental and physical health. Over time, it can lead to depression, anxiety, cognitive issues and social withdrawal. “It disrupts a person’s ability to live fully—academically, socially and emotionally,” said psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, who regularly counsels students in Mumbai schools.

Confidentiality remains a cornerstone of the centre’s approach. Doctors do not report illegal drug use to law-enforcement agencies. “Patients won’t return if they fear legal consequences. Our job is to treat; the police can track peddlers separately,” a senior doctor explained.

Family counselling is a key component of recovery support. “We advise families on how to create a stable environment—reducing triggers, handling money carefully and encouraging routine. Recovery needs structure,” said Dr Ajita Nayak, head of psychiatry.

Dr Nayak also stressed the importance of parental involvement in prevention. “Peer pressure, academic stress and media glamorisation of substance use are all powerful triggers,” she said. “Parents must stay engaged—ask questions, listen, and spend time with their children.”

As the number of new cases at the de-addiction centre continues to rise—showing nearly a 100% increase in OPD registrations from 2023 to 2024—KEM Hospital remains a vital public institution offering accessible addiction care to some of Mumbai’s most vulnerable communities.