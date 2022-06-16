Ketaki gets bail in case registered in Rabale

Marathi actress, Ketaki Chitale, has been granted bail in one of the cases registered against her by the Thane special court under Atrocity Act on Thursday.

She was given bail under surety bond and personal bond of ₹25,000. Her advocate, Vasant Bansode, said, “The bail was granted in the case registered under Atrocity Act with the Rabale police while in the case registered against her in Kalwa, Thane, for her remarks against Sharad Pawar, the bail application is up for argument on June 21.”

The bail condition also says that she needs to be present before Rabale police every Saturday and Sunday but since she is also arrested in another case, she continues to be under judicial custody. Rabale police had filed a chargesheet against Chitale with Thane special court under Atrocity Act around two weeks back.

She was arrested on May 19 in a two-year-old case registered with Rabale police for a post that ridiculed the Buddhist community. Being a case that was registered under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, only Assistant Commissioner of Police rank officials have the power to investigate it further.