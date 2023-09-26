Khadakpada truck driver murder detected, two arrested

Thane

The CCTV footage of the two killers who stabbed a truck driver and were trying to flee to Ajmer after the murder on Tuesday (Pramod Tambe/HT PHOTO)

Two accused were on their scooty in the late night and dashed their vehicle on the dumper while the dumper driver was repairing his vehicle on the flyover of Kalyan Durgadi area. The duo had an altercation with the dumper driver during which one of the accused stabbed the dumper driver and fled from the spot. Khadakpada police in Kalyan identified the accused from CCTV footage and arrested them within 24 hours.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the search was started and both the attackers were arrested by the police after laying a trap at the Bandra railway station when they were trying to flee to Ajmer. The action was taken with the help of Government Railway Police.

The accused were identified as Anas Ashfaq Shaikh, 21, resident of Bakri Mandai, Kongaon, Bhiwandi, Hajla Liaqat Khan, 23, resident of Gonvidwadi, Kalyan). The dumper driver was identified as Bholakumar Mahato, 24.

According to the police, the deceased Bholakumar was going towards Shahad from Bhiwandi Via Durgadi Chowk on Monday morning in a dumper from Bhiwandi. But the tire of his dumper broke down on the Durgadi bridge. The driver was repairing it by going under the dumper and looking at the tires after parking the dumper on the road near the end of the bridge. Around that time, the attackers, who came on a two-wheeler, dashed against his dumper from behind and started arguing with him that it was his fault that he parked the dumper in the middle of the road.

Senior police inspector of Khadakpada police station, Sarjerao Patil said, “ The nameplate of the accused’s bike was broken and therefore they asked for compensation from the dumper driver. They had a huge altercation with the accused after which one of the accused stabbed the deceased to death. While investigating the case, we received CCTV footage of the accused and we traced him to the Bandra railway station. “

The Khadakpada police and Government Railway police laid a trap to nab the accused and successfully arrested them before they could flee from Mumbai. The accused have confessed to the crime.

