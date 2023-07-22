Irshalwadi landslide: CIDCO, NMMC, NGOs provide logistics support

Khalapur: With help pouring in from all quarters for the Irshalwadi landslide victims, CIDCO, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and NGOs too have gone all out to help in the rescue efforts and also provide relief to the victims.

CIDCO had sent its firemen led by its chief fire officer Vijay Rane and 600 labourers to the disaster site immediately on receiving information on the incident. It sent the force to the spot again on Friday to continue the rescue work.

Said a CIDCO official, “The landslide has created mounds of mud in the village at the base. Keeping in view the massive manpower required for the ongoing relief work at the disaster site, CIDCO had urgently provided 600 labourers from its various housing project sites on Thursday itself. They reached the spot at 8 am to help clear the debris. Today, again 600 labourers have been sent to the site.”

He added, “We have also sent a batch of firemen from CIDCO to help in the rescue work. CIDCO will continue to send its personnel to Irshalgad till the rescue work goes on as a part of our social commitment.”

Informed the official, “Apart from manpower, 25 stretchers and 5000 bottles of drinking water, each of 1 litre have also been supplied by CIDCO at the site.”

Said Vijay Rane, chief fire officer of CIDCO, “We are doing our best in the difficult circumstances to help in the rescue efforts. It is a massive operation and hence every bit of help from experts is needed.”

He added, “Our dedicated team has been on the job for two days and we shall leave no stone unturned in supporting the rescue operations being carried out by the government agencies.”

The NMMC has also played a key role in landslide relief and rescue operations. It has provided over 150 workers to help in the ongoing rescue operation. Additionally, two officers and five assistants have been assigned the work of supervising the aid process. Anticipating the need for medical assistance, the corporation has also stationed 10 ambulances at the base camp along with a team of medical doctors and staff. The administrative body has also formed a four-member search and rescue squad.

“We have even sent four rescue tenders from the fire department and they have been present at the spot since Thursday night. In the first batch a total of 50 cleanliness workers were deputed by 3 am to the spot. Additionally, we also sent 50 stretchers,” said municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

NMMC Medical department has provided 50 fluid absorbent body cover bags for adults and 13 bags for infants. Another batch of 50 workers were sent to the site on Thursday afternoon and on Friday, a third batch of 55 workers along with buses was sent. “Anticipating that there will be electrical issues, a total of 50 big and small torches are given to the workers. There are water bottles and biscuits also supplied,” said an official.

Disturbed by the natural calamity, Navi Mumbai chapter of Robinhood Army NGO too has envisioned distributing 500 grocery kits, 500 blankets and 1,000 bedsheets in the coming few days. On Friday, the NGO visited the rehabilitation camp and distributed 70 packets of dry snacks. “We had initially planned to undertake a distribution drive of all the products. However, officials asked us to return in a few days as the survivors are yet to be provided with a proper place to reside. Officials also informed that most likely porta cabins are to be brought and these will be utilized as makeshift homes for those displaced due to the landslide,” said the head of the Navi Mumbai Chapter of the NGO, Deepak Singh.

