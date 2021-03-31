Khar murder: Janhavi Kukreja suffered 48 injuries, including a skull fracture: Police

Janhavi Kukreja, who was murdered during new year celebration party at Khar, had received 48 bleeding injuries, including a skull fracture, stated the charge sheet filed by Khar police against two accused arrested for the teenager’s murder - Shree Jogdhankar and Diya Padalkar.

The Khar police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet running into 600 pages in connection with the 19-year-old’s murder at a building in Khar on December 31, 2020. Police have added statements of 74 witnesses, including statements of Kukreja’s friends who were present at the party.

Police claimed the Jogdhankar and Padalkar were behaving inappropriately at the venue on the eighth floor, to which deceased Kukreja objected. The police claimed the three had a fight. Around 1.45am, when Kukreja was on her way down, both the accused followed her from the fifth floor and started quarrelling with her. They assaulted her on the way down, pulling her by the hair, till they reached the second floor, causing her serious injuries.

The chargesheet stated Padalkar and Jogdhankar banged Kukreja’s head on the railing of the stairs.

The police claimed that during the fight, Kukreja tried to defend her and also in retaliation assaulted the accused. The police claimed that the injuries suffered by Jodghankar were caused during the fight.

The police claimed that neither Padlkar nor Jogdhankar stopped one another from assaulting Kukreja which the police claimed shows common intention and also shows that they intentionally killed Kukreja.

During the investigating, police found a yellow bangle on the stairs on the fifth floor and a black sandal on the fourth floor and the other sandal from the pair with Kukreja’s body on the ground floor. Besides, the police found earrings on the third and second floor and also found a hair band. The police claimed that these things belonged to Kukreja and Padalkar.

The police also found Kukreja’s blood on stairs at third floor and also found a bundle of hair on the railing of the stairs on the second floor.