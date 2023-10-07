Khichdi distribution case: EOW questions Sanjay Raut’s brother

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Friday questioned Sandeep Raut, younger brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, for around five hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raut was summoned by the agency on Thursday after it found that an amount of ₹6.25 lakh was transferred from Sahyadri Refreshments, to whom the sub-contract was given, to Raut’s bank account.

Raut on his part denied any wrongdoings. “I told the agency that I am ready to cooperate with it and appear whenever required. The money transferred to my account was towards the use of my kitchen and labourers during the COVID-19 pandemic to use for the Sahyadri Refreshments that had got contact from the civic body,” Raut said after being interrogated by EOW officials.

Every day we served food to around 500 migrant workers in the morning and 500 in the evening in Eastern suburbs during the pandemic. The allegations are made against us because my brother (Sanjay Raut) did not succumb to the pressure tactics of the ruling dispensation and is just an attempt to trouble our family,” Raut added.

Meanwhile, the EOW officials said they have recorded his statement, and he has told them that he gave various services to Sahyadri Refreshments for which the payments have been made to him. “We will check everything in detail and later decide on further course of action,” said an EOW officer.

The case was registered by EOW on September 2 against businessman Sujit Patkar, the close friend of a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sunil alias Bala Kadam, Sahyadri Refreshments’ Rajeev Salunkhe, Force One Multi Service’s partners and employees, Sneha Caterer’s partners, then assistant municipal commissioner (Planning) and other unidentified BMC officers with the alleged ₹6.37 crore ‘khichdi’ scam case.

The agency had earlier questioned Sena UBT leader Amol Kirtikar and Aaditya Thackeray aide Suraj Chavan in the alleged khichdi scam.

The officials found that ₹53 lakh were transferred into Amol Kirtikar’s account while ₹37 lakh were transferred into Chavan’s account which is being investigated. The money went to their accounts allegedly from the accused private firm, Force One Multi Services, which acquired the BMC contract for khichdi distribution.

