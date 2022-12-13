Khopoli accident: Bus driver booked for speeding, negligence; six students critical

The police on Monday booked the private bus driver for negligence and rash driving, a day after two students died in an accident in Khopoli. Among the injured students, six are in a critical condition.

Prima facie, investigations had revealed that the bus was coming in a high speed due to which the driver, Chainu Kailas Thakur, could not control the vehicle, police inspector Shirish Pawar of Khopoli police station said. “We have booked the driver and he will be arrested soon after he is discharged. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the families late on Sunday night after post-mortem.”

Meanwhile, Thakur, who is admitted to Khalapur rural hospital, told HT that he did not remember what happened. “I could not control the bus and when I applied brake it overturned. I don’t know where I am. I do not have any friend or relative with me here.” Thakur, 26, who originally hails from Jharkhand, has suffered fracture in his left hand and injuries in his chest.

The accident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday near Magic point at Khopoli Ghat in Raigad district. The luxury bus, carrying 48 class X students and two teachers of Mayank Tutorials in Chembur, was returning from a water park in Lonavala. Of the injured students, Hitika Khanna, 17, and Raj Mhatre, 16, both Chembur residents, were declared dead on arrival at Khalapur rural hospital.

Of the 52 people on board, including the driver and the cleaner, 41 are recovering at MGM hospital in Kamothe. The health condition of six students is said to be critical. The other 11 are admitted to Jakhotia hospital in Khopoli and Ashtavinayak hospital in Panvel.

When contacted, Chirag Mandot of Mayank Tutorials refused to comment.

Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar said the two students died of head injuries. “The duo was seated in the left row of the bus. The exact seating arrangement is not yet clear as the students are not in a condition to speak due to the injuries and shock.”

A case has been registered against the driver under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.