Khotachiwadi residents collect 114 signatures to stop razing of bungalow
Mumbai: The residents of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum collected 114 signatures from the community, and submitted a grievance letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday afternoon against the redevelopment of an old bungalow in the 200-year-old heritage hamlet. For the past month, these residents have been fighting to preserve their precinct, after a bungalow opted for redevelopment and owners began to tear it down.
Andre Baptista, a resident of the heritage village informed, “The grievance letter has been drafted in Marathi and English and the signature of residents are attached. The letter has been submitted to the ward office [D-ward] on Monday afternoon.”
The letter addresses four points of concern over the demolition of the bungalow, over its impact on the structural stability of the neighbouring bungalows and buildings, some of which are over 150-years-old, and the impact on the unique cultural identity of the neighbourhood, referring to the ‘tradition of mutual exclusivity of the community… primarily comprising Marathi and Christian families’, and the impact such redevelopment will have on the tourism of the city, as Khotachiwadi is a popular tourism site among locals and national and international travellers, and BMC has plans to restore the heritage precinct.
The letter reads, “The residents of the heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi, Girgaon write to you with a list of grievances surrounding the recent destructive activity of bungalow no. 28, the erstwhile Fernandes House. Despite being listed as a heritage precinct that was based on a recommendation of the Heritage Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, we, the generations-old residents of Khotachiwadi are appalled to witness the rampant destruction of our city’s culture and heritage which is in direct violation of the legislative laws for heritage precincts.
On April 27, a local from the area complained to BMC regarding unauthorised demolition of a bungalow in the precinct. BMC officers inspected the premises on the same day. On April 28, the civic body issued a stop work notice under section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act 1888, to this ground, plus one-storey bungalow, No. 28, known as Fernandez House for demolishing the rear side of the structure, without acquiring permission from the BMC as required under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.
Following this, the BMC on May 6, intimated the VP Road police station via a letter but residents have been awaiting the filing of an FIR.
Here’s why Kolhapur royal decided not to join Shiv Sena for another RS term?
PUNE Following the suspense for a week, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, has apparently declined the offer to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat. Sambhajiraje, a member of the Kolhapur royal family and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was earlier a president-nominated member of the upper house of Parliament. In 2009, Sambhaji had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Kolhapur on Nationalist Congress Party's ticket.
Sambhajiraje declines Sena offer, party says it won’t support him as independent
Mumbai: A day after receiving chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's invite to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, has turned down the offer and sought their support as an independent candidate. However, the party said that it would not do so, for anybody. Sena insiders said that Sambhajiraje was not open to joining the party but sought their backing as an independent candidate.
Five years later, farmers from Ahmednagar village threaten agitation again
This time, they demand a legislation making the minimum support price mandatory for all the agricultural produce in Maharashtra. The farmers have threatened to stage a 'Kisaan Kranti' agitation from June 1 to 5 if their demands are not met by the state government. Sarpanch of Puntamba, Dhananjay Dhanwate said there is a big difference between the prices farmers receive for their produce and the prices at which their produce is sold in the market.
11-yr-old’s rare birth cataract treated under govt scheme operation in Pune
PUNE When Snehal Shivram Warye, 11, underwent a routine health check-up as part of a drive conducted by the Pune zilla parishad (ZP), her family brought to the notice of the ZP that she was suffering from cataract since birth, and that they had been told that she would remain blind forever as there was no cure for this rare birth defect.
Increase in demand for BH-series vehicle registrations in Pune
PUNE As the sale of vehicles is gradually increasing after the pandemic, there is also an increase in demand for vehicle registration under the Bharat series in the Pune regional transport office division. Since this registration has started in October 2021, a total of 717 four-wheelers and 235 two-wheelers have been registered under the BH series in the Pune division so far.
