Kirit Somaiya claims Shiv Sena MLA didn’t pay fine to Thane civic body

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has complained to the Lokayukta against Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik alleging illegal constructions in two buildings and non-payment of fine to the civic body for more than eight years. The BJP leader has also alleged that the Thackeray government has been shielding the Shiv Sena legislator.

Sarnaik did not respond to repeated calls and messages from HT. His office said he does not want to speak on the matter.

Somaiya, in a press conference on Tuesday, said two 13-storey buildings with 113 flats in Thane had violated the FSI norms for which Thane Municipal Corporation in 2012 levied a fine of ₹3.33 crore. The buildings in Vihang Garden complex were constructed by a company owned by Sarnaik in 2007.

Somaiya alleged the legislator neither paid the fine for regularisation of construction, nor the interest accrued on it. “In fact, in a recent order by the state government, the interest has been waived and he has been allowed to pay just 10% of the fine amount. The total amount due, including interest, comes to ₹11 crore, against which he has been allowed to pay just ₹25 lakh. This is completely illegal. I have, in my 53-page complaint to Lokayuta, demanded a probe and a case be registered against Sarnaik,” he said.

“The owners of the flats have not been able to sell or transfer their flats in the absence of the occupancy certificate. We are fighting to safeguard their interest,” he alleged.