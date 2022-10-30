Kishori Pednekar refuses to cooperate with police investigation in SRA scam

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday alleged that she was being targeted for being on Uddhav Thackeray’s side in the split in the party but reiterated that she would not succumb to the pressure. Pednekar, who has been a vocal critic of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, said that attempts were being made to frame her in a slum rehab scam case and that she would not go to the police station for questioning.

Pednekar made the statement a day after being questioned by the Dadar police in connection with the scam, which involves the complaints of at least nine people who have alleged that they were cheated under the pretext of giving them flats at Gomata Janata SRA project at Worli. According to the Dadar police, Pednekar’s name cropped up during an investigation related to the project.

“You can understand the pressure being put on me, as I was called for questioning by the Dadar police. But I won’t go. These are repeated attempts to silence me,” Pednekar told reporters on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Worli said she was staying in the society but on a temporary basis. “I have already made it clear I was residing at the society for a brief period, and now I have shifted to my residence,” she said.

After announcing that she would lock the tenements if they were found to be in her name, Pednekar also visited the society at Worli and spoke to its residents in front of the media. “I will not bow down before the pressure,” she said and later went to Matoshree to meet party president Uddhav Thackeray.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the Shiv Sena leader was trying to blame those who had exposed her wrongdoing. “Pednekar is the one who grabbed the tenements of poor people in the slum rehabilitation scheme,” he said. “Now that she is being questioned about it, she is trying to blame those who brought up the issue.”

Other Shiv Sena politicians are also embroiled in various corruption cases. Senior leader Sanjay Raut has been in jail for the last three months on money-laundering charges. He was arrested on July 31 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam.

