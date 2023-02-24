Kohli buys 2,000 sq ft villa in Alibaug for 6 crore

Mumbai: India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday purchased a 2,000 sq ft villa in Avas Living – a luxury bungalow project in Awas Village, Alibaug – for ₹6 crore.

According to industry sources, Alibaug is expected to witness an investment of approximately ₹ 3,000 crore in the near future and an estimated 250 acres are likely to be developed in a phased manner with luxury villas and integrated townships likely to come up. (HT PHOTO)

“Awas is a preferred location due to its natural beauty. Besides, the Mandwa jetty is five minutes away from Awas and the speed boats have now reduced the distance to Mumbai to 15 minutes.” said advocate Mahesh Mhatre, who works as the legal consultant for Avas Living Alibaug LLP.

“With the cricketer being busy with the Australia tour, his brother Vikas Kohli visited Alibaug sub-registrar office and completed the registration formalities,” he added.

Kohli paid a stamp duty of ₹36 lakh for the transaction and the cricketer would also get a 400 sq ft swimming pool as part of the deal, as per the registration document accessed by Zapkey – the aggregator of publicly available property registration documents.

Avas Living – a project by Aditya Kilachand – is a complex with a limited number of villas anchored by a wellness centre and spa operated by Leela group scion, Amruda Nair and her venture, Araiya, as per the project website. Suzanne Khan has designed the interiors for the project.

“The average land prices in Alibaug are around ₹3000 to ₹3,500 per sq ft. It is a weekend destination among the elite class and the city is connected to Mumbai by ferry services that make it an ideal commercial hub as well. It is easily accessible from Mumbai as well as Pune and its proximity to the proposed special economic zone New Mumbai SEZ is another driving factor for the locality’s realty developments,” said Ritesh Mehta, senior director and Head, West and North India, Residential Services, JLL.

This is the second property purchased by Virat Kohli in Alibaug. On September 1, 2022, Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma registered the purchase of a 36,059 sq ft farmhouse in Zirad village for ₹19.24 crore. It was purchased from Samira Land Assets Private Limited and Sonali Rajput. Vikas Kohli, who was the authorised signatory on the cricketer’s behalf, had paid a stamp duty of ₹1.15 crore.

Earlier, actor Ram Kapoor and wife Gautami and Axis Bank CEO and MD Amitabh Chaudhry had purchased villas in the project. According to information on the MahaRERA portal, Avas Living is a project over a 24,955 sq m plot with 16 bungalows ranging from 2,770 sq ft to 5,045 sq ft.

Kohli’s successor Rohit Sharma also purchased four acres of land in Mhatroli village, Alibaug, in 2021. Several corporate leaders like Navin Agarwal (Vedanta Resource), Gautam Singhania (Raymonds), Prakash Mody (Unichem Labs. Ltd), Salil Parekh (Infosys CEO), Sanjay Nayar (KKR India), Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), and Deven Mehta already own properties in Alibaug.