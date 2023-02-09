Kolhapur Film City to be revamped like Ramoji

Mumbai: The state government is mulling the idea of revamping the state-owned Kolhapur Film City along the lines of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

The government had earlier announced to give a makeover to Goregaon Film City after states like Uttar Pradesh started extending sops to filmmakers in the city to shoot at new facilities coming up there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “We have spoken to the person who was behind the Ramoji Film City. He is a Marathi manoos and has returned to the country from the US. We are also appealing to the people to give their suggestions for the revamp of the studio. We want all types of spots and natural sets to be created for Marathi films and serials.”

The film city, which was inaugurated in September 1984, currently has two studios. One more studio is being erected as part of the renovation. Once the master plan is prepared, the budgetary allocation will be made for it.

“We are meeting the people behind Ramoji Rao film city and preparing a plan for it. A detailed presentation of the makeover will be presented to the government. Recently, we have constructed a new studio. We are creating 18 new locations with the replica of RBI headquarters, Mantralaya, high court, malls and police station which are common locations required for the shooting of TV shows and films. We are constructing a new studio for which the tender notice will soon be issued,” Sanjay Patil, managing director of the Kolhapur film city, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil said that they are constructing five more locations within the studio and they will have 20 hostel rooms for the accommodation of artists and crew members. “The location will serve both the purposes of the accommodation facility and the shooting location,” he added.

A cultural affairs department official said, “The competition from other states is huge and we want to retain the industry in the state. Kolhapur is well connected with Mumbai and has been the epicentre of Marathi film making. It offers natural locations and can prove the second popular destination if developed thoroughly.”

Recently, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mumbai and met more than 40 people from Bollywood inviting them to use their upcoming Film City. He had announced a slew of sops for the shooting of TV shows and films in the UP. Immediately after this, the Maharashtra government had announced to revamp the Goregaon Film City spread on 521 acres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON