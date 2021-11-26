Kopar Khairane murder-suicide: Dead husband booked

More than three weeks after a couple was found dead in their flat in Kopar Khairane, the police investigation has now revealed the case is that of murder-suicide and booked the deceased husband for murder.

According to police, it was found that the duo had frequent disputes. On the night of November 4, they argued, following which, the husband, 48, killed his wife, 42, and then hung himself, said police.

On the morning of November 5, the couple’s 13-year-old boy found his parents dead in their residence at Sector 5, Ghansoli. The Kopar Khairane police had then registered an accidental death case. The couple’s eldest son studied in Pune, while the younger son resided with them.

“After speaking to the younger son, we found that the couple often engaged in arguments. On the night of November 4 too, they had a dispute. When he woke up the next morning, he found them dead,” a police officer said.

The autopsy report revealed that the wife had died of strangulation and the husband by hanging. It was found that during the fight, the husband strangulated the wife in a fit of rage and then probably he killed himself, said police.