Kopri residents oppose construction at crematorium

Mumbai: The agitated residents of Kopri, Thane East, are protesting against the construction of a three-storey building on the premises of a cremation ground in the area.

Thane, India - October,12, 2023: The residents of Kopri in Thane East are protesting against a trust managing the cremation ground in Kopri. The residents are opposing construction of a three storey building proposed on the portion used for children's final rites. Residents allege that the cremation ground is already surrounded by buildings and further construction will destroy more than half of the remaining premises. They want Thane Municipal Corporation to take over the management of the cremation ground, which came up 44 years ago on a 1400 sq m land donated by a Kopri local resident ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Thursday, October , 12, 2023. ( ) (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The residents alleged that the portion used for children’s final rites is being considered for the construction of the building, while the authorities claim that the cremation ground is set to undergo renovation. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has allocated over ₹12 crore for the project.

Currently, the Kopri Dharmaday Trust manages the cremation ground. However, the residents have been demanding that it must be handed over to the TMC. “The 1,400 square metre of land originally belonged to Tangubai Deshpande and her husband Bhimrao Deshpande. They donated it to a resident, Vishnu Thanekar, around 44 years ago to be used as a cremation ground. There are no benches to sit on, no drinking water and the washrooms are not clean on the ground,” Yogesh Malusare, a resident of Kopri, said.

According to the residents, the construction of the complex began in 2013 and was meant to be a prayer hall, but was stopped abruptly after their incessant protests. Another resident told HT that the lack of security was a serious problem on the ground. The resident added, “The guards and the volunteers have often been caught drunk several times. There have been instances when dogs have managed to get in, bite off some unburnt flesh and leave with meat still hanging in their mouth.”

Chandrashekhar Pawar, another resident, demanded that a boundary wall should be added and a registry must be maintained to ensure that bodies are cremated only after verification. “Many times bodies that have been brought in late have been sent back by the volunteers. Earlier, the crematorium was used for Satsang on Sunday evening and hence, would be closed the entire day,” added Pawar.

A member of the Trust said that they are not involved in the construction work and an official from the TMC confirmed the same.

Namrata Pamnani, ex-corporator of Kopri, reiterated that only renovation of the cremation ground was being considered at the moment. “The hall would help relatives complete the pending last rites. No community is trying to take over the other; it is for everyone, regardless of their religion. However, considering that the citizens are not happy with it, we are thinking of shifting it elsewhere,” she said.

Commissioner of TMC, Abhijit Bangar, seemed positive about the renovation of the cremation ground and assured the residents that their grievances had been heard. “There is no hall being built. Action is being taken after considering the opposition raised by the residents. Presently, the work is crematorium-related and pertains to the four additional pyres that are being built to ensure increased efficiency. I have visited the place and have noticed that current pyres also need renovation, which will be done accordingly.”

