Kurla firing: Suspect an MNS functionary, say cops

Mumbai: One of the suspects in the Kurla contractor firing case, Ganesh Chukkal, is a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary – Vibhag Pramukh, and had contested 2019 assembly elections from Ghatkopar as the Raj Thackeray-led party’s candidate, police said.

Civic contractor Surajpratap Singh Deora, 32, escaped unhurt on Monday evening when two men shot at him in Kurla’s Kapadia Nagar. The incident took place when Deora was on his way home and one of the suspects tried to stop his car, they came firing at his car but he sped away and escaped unhurt.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, “Chukkal is a Vibhag Pramukh of the party and had contested election and did not win.” When asked about Chukkal’s involvement in the firing, Deshpande said he is not aware whether Chukkal is involved in the crime or not.

Deora has named two persons in the FIR— Chukkal and Sameer Sawant — who work for his business rivals. He also claimed that the attack was a fallout of a dispute over a contract worth ₹45 crore to develop footpaths and gutters from Bandra to Dahisar.

The Mumbai crime branch’s unit 5 has also been conducting a parallel investigation into the incident and four teams are out of the city to nab the culprit. Two suspects, who were involved in the firing, were captured in the CCTV camera covering the spot. Sawant and Chukkal appear to be the masterminds and plotted the attack, said a crime branch officer.

It seems like the attack might have just been a warning, as the assailants fired at metal body of the car and not at the persons inside, added the official.

The Kurla police have registered an offence for attempt to murder, common intention and under relevant sections of the Arms Act based on complaint filed by Deora, a contractor with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Police housing department.

