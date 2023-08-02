Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'He was to be married next year'

ByNK Gupta
Aug 02, 2023 06:10 PM IST

25-year-old labourer from UP was among the 13 killed in the girder launcher collapse during the construction of Samruddhi Expressway on Monday night.

Shahapur, Thane district: Nitin Singh, 25, a labourer from Balia in UP, had been working in VSL for five to six months on a salary of 18,000 per month. He was to get married in February 2024.

Nitin Singh, one of the 13 labourers killed in the mishap at Shahapur in Thane district on July 31 night (Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO)

“I got the terrible news of the accident from workers and company employees,” said Nitin’s cousin, Subham Rampratap Singh. “We were stunned and couldn’t stop crying. Nitin’s fiancée and her family were traumatised. I reached the spot around 5 am and found that Nitin had been extricated by the rescue team from under the girder launcher where he was trapped for around five to six hours. He was taken to the Shahpur primary health centre, where he was declared dead.”

