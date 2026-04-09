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Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal seeks dismissal of complaint filed with Human Rights Commission

Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal seeks dismissal of complaint filed with Human Rights Commission

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Lalbagcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal here has urged the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission to dismiss a complaint filed against it over the alleged ill-treatment faced by common devotees seeking 'Darshan' during the Ganesh festival.

Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh Mandal seeks dismissal of complaint filed with Human Rights Commission

The famous Ganesh Mandal in central Mumbai attracts lakhs of devotees including film stars and politicians during the 10-day festival every year.

Two city-based lawyers filed a complaint with the Commission in 2025, taking exception to the special treatment given to VIPs. Women, children and the elderly were subjected to "malicious behavior" and their rights were violated, the complainants claimed.

Ordinary devotees faced misconduct and criminal activity in the serpentine queues for Darshan, including theft of mobile phones and other valuables, alleged the complaint, filed by advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

The Ganesh Mandal in its reply submitted before the commission on Wednesday argued that the complaint was filed in August 2025, but it referred to grievances dating back to 2023 and 2024. Hence, it was legally barred due to the delay as per the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The matter will be next heard by the Human Rights Commission on July 7.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
human rights commission mumbai mumbai‬ ganesh festival
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