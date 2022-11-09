Largest shake-ups of DCP rank officers: ADG stays transfer of 9 officers

Mumbai: A day after the state’s home department issued transfer orders of 109 officers of deputy commissioner, superintendent and additional superintendent rank, the state police headquarters, on Tuesday, issued an order that nine officers must not be relieved.

Normally, such stays are issued by the home department of the state, but in this case, a stay has been issued by Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, additional director general (establishment) of Mumbai police. This was primarily done as Tuesday was a public holiday on account of Guruparab.

This is one of the largest shake-ups of DCP rank officers ever done. Singhal said, “We have only said that these nine officers must not be relieved.’’

A minister’s personal assistant said that in some cases, ministers do not want a particular officer in their area. Home department sources said that two officers have genuine problems.

The order says that all officers barring Prashant Mohite, Namrata Patil, Sandeep Doiphode, Deepak Deoraj, Sunil Lokhande, Prakash Gaikwad, Tirupati Kakade, Yogesh Chavan and Sharmishtha Gharge will leave their charge and join new postings.

Earlier, in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, there were disagreements on the postings of five officers of additional commissioner rank and these were stayed by the home department and not the state police headquarters.

The transfers of officers are likely to be done later this week. Posts of some officers of the Director General rank are also vacant.