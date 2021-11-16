Led by part-time CM, MVA most corrupt government: Devendra Fadnavis

Terming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by “part time” chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray the “most corrupt” regime, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state executive passed resolutions to condemn ‘criminalisation of politics’ and highlight the plights of various stakeholders of the society owing to the failure of the state government.

The state executive meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday was attended by all key leaders from the Maharashtra unit as well as national leaders and in-charges, including national general secretary CT Ravi and Dilip Saikiya, national joint general secretary Shivprakash, among others. In his concluding speech, leader of opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis hit out at MVA government.

Fadnavis said the Thackeray government has lost credibility owing to its failure on every front.

“There is no presence of government felt. CM has no command over his cabinet. The ministers are busy with corruption and illegal liquor and gambling dens are on the rise with the help of political patronage. Women are not safe in the state. This sort of corruption and failure was witnessed never in the state,” Fadnavis said.

While addressing party workers, Fadnavis said they should fight for people and take all the stakeholders in the society along, without waiting for power. He also said that there was an attempt to polarise minorities through the violent incidents in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon. He said the incidents were a conspiracy by the ruling parties by misleading people over the purported atrocities against Muslims in Tripura.

CT Ravi, taking a dig at Thackeray, said the Shiv Sena chief is a part-time CM. “Hindus are facing attacks on the soil, which is known after [Sena supremo and CM’s father] late Balasaheb Thackeray. The ruling party [Shiv Sena] has become a family party after it snapped ties with Hindutva. The family is enjoying prosperity while Maharashtra is going through destruction. People are eager to do away with the incumbent state government. I am sure that the state government will collapse soon. If they [the ruling parties] have courage, they should face elections by dissolving the Assembly. BJP will form the government single-handedly,” he said.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the party will hold 20,000 ‘corner meetings’ across Maharashtra to highlight the failure of the government and to voice the plights of the common people. He also announced a massive rally in Mumbai against the state government and its “anti-people” policies.

The state executive also passed a resolution to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “commendable job” done by the Central government in administering more than 1.09 billion doses.