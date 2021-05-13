Less than 50,000 cases recorded in Maharashtra for fourth day

Maharashtra is witnessing a gradual decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases per day as it recorded less than 50,000 new cases for the fourth consecutive day.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 46,781 new cases, along with 816 deaths. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has now reached 5,226,710. There are currently 546,129 active patients across the state of which Pune tops with 103,067 patients followed by Nagpur with 49,345 active patients. The death toll has now reached 78,007 with Mumbai leading with 13,972 deaths, followed by Pune with 10,176 people.

There were a total of 252,167 tests conducted on Wednesday, while 58,805 patients have been recovered. The total number of deaths has now reached 78,007, with 816 succumbing to the virus on Wednesday.

The number of cases started declining below 50,000 from Sunday onwards as it recorded 48,401 new cases followed by Monday and Tuesday with 37,236 and 40,956 new cases, respectively.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that situation in the state is stabilising. “The positivity rate of the virus is coming down. In addition, the growth rate is on the decline at 0.8%, as compared to the national average of 1.4%. We are ranked in the 30th position in terms of the growth rate of Covid-19,” said Tope.

Tope said that in 15 districts of Maharashtra, the Covid-19 has slowed down, showing marked improvement.

Dr Jeevan Jain, a physician from Lalbaug, who has treated over 15,000 Covid-19 patients, said the lockdown played a crucial role in the decline of the virus. “The lockdown has slowed down the virulence and decreased the potency of the virus significantly. The lockdown needs to be extended so that its gains are not lost,” said Jain.

The majority of the ministers in the state cabinet have demanded the extension and have authorised chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to decide on this.

Given the surge in Covid-19 cases, a strict lockdown was imposed in Nashik for 10 days. The police department stationed themselves at 40 different junctions penalising people, who stepped out without a valid reason. Similarly in Pune, the action was taken against 23,000 violators in the last five days for breaking Covid-19 rules.

Meanwhile, the Union minister Nitin Gadkari donated 650 ventilators and 300 oxygen concentrators to both government and private hospitals in Vidarbha. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) celebrated the birthday of their chief Prakash Ambedkar by distributing fruits to the orphanages, after maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.

