Level 1 fire breaks out at Mahim building

Mumbai: A level 1 fire broke out on the third floor of a building at Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim west on Saturday night.

As per a press statement by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was confined to a residential room on the third floor of a 3-storey building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No Injuries were reported by BMC till 11:30 pm when firefighting operations were ongoing.

Last month on December 17th, a mobile tower caught fire in Mahim West on a ground plus 3-storey structure near Senapati Bapat Marg.