mumbai news

'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit
mumbai news

'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit

The Shiv Sena had hit out at AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the Mughal emperor's tomb, warning him against ‘creating problems in the society’.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on May 13, 2022 03:20 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Shiv Sena on Friday launched an all out attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The ruling party questioned the move and warned the AIMIM leader against ‘creating problems in the society’, PTI reported.The younger brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had visited the tomb of the Mughal emperor before addressing a rally in Aurangabad.“It is not surprising that Owaisi went to Aurangzeb's tomb. The thinking of Nizam, Razakars and the earlier Islamic dynasties is the same. As per that ideology, Owaisi visited the tomb. But those Muslims who think about the welfare of the nation, should stay away from AIMIM and Owaisi,” Sena MLC Ambadas Danve said.Akbaruddin Owaisi made a veiled attack at the Shiv Sena during his address in Aurangabad. "Let the dogs bark... lions move on by ignoring them...don't fall into their trap... whatever they say, just smile and keep doing your work," news agency ANI quoted him.

“There are many tombs and they have a history. Anyone who comes to Khuldabad visits tomb of Aurangzeb. There is no need to draw a different meaning out of this,” AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said.

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena slammed Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb. “The Maharashtra government should take action against Owaisi for visiting the tomb of Aurangzeb. If no action is taken, then the MNS will take the matter into its own hands,” MNS leader Gajanan Kale said.

Topics
akbaruddin owaisi asaduddin owaisi aurangzeb emperor aurangzeb
