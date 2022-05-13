Controversy erupts over Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb
Mumbai: In what may kick up a fresh storm, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the controversial leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) paid his respects at the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad near Aurangabad on Thursday.
Both the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have cried foul at his visit to the tomb.
Owaisi, who is a member of the Telangana legislative assembly from Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, visited the tomb with Imtiaz Jaleel, who is the AIMIM MP from Aurangabad and former MLA Waris Pathan.
“There are many dargahs of spiritual leaders at Khuldabad… anyone coming to Khuldabad comes to the mazaar (resting place) of Aurangzeb. There is no need to interpret this differently,” Jaleel said later.
Speaking at a public meeting in Aurangabad later, Owaisi said that even today, the world remembered Mughal emperors like Akbar and Babur. He added that reports of commissions and committees appointed by governments like those under Rajendra Sachar, Amitabh Kundu, and Mehmood-ur-Rehman had pointed to the backwardness of Muslims.
Shiv Sena leader and former Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire said that AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb was a move to ignite communal tensions in the state. “Nobody visits the burial site of Aurangzeb now, not even Muslims. But he purposely went there as he wanted to create tensions between Hindus and Muslims. We will not allow this,” Khaire said.
Khaire, who was defeated by AIMIM’s Jaleel in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said Aurangzeb was a “cruel man”, and such acts would disrupt the atmosphere in the sensitive city in Marathwada. “AIMIM’s actions are like Aurangzeb, and therefore I wish to tell the people of Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) and Marathwada that the Hyderabad bases party wants to spread its base here to create a rift between the communities. Such tactics are happening to polarise voters. But the matured Muslim community knows how they are dividing people,” Khaire said.
MNS spokesperson Avinash Abhyankar said, “This only shows the ideology they subscribe to.”
-
Motorists applaud HSP’s ‘traffic diversion’ plans on Pune-Mumbai expressway
Within a few minutes of the accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way) on Monday wherein a gas tanker toppled near the Khopoli exit point and went on to dash two cars in the opposite lane, the e-way was cleared and traffic began moving again. The reason for this sea change has been the effective 'traffic diversion plans' made by the highway safety patrol team using which, traffic is smoothly diverted to other routes.
-
Will fight RS polls as an independent candidate: Sambhaji Raje Bhosale
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Maratha leader Sambhaji Raje Bhosale said that Bhosale will contest the election to the Upper House as an independent candidate and not align with any political party. Six RS seats from the state will fall vacant in July. Bhosale entered the RS in 2016 from the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and contested the Upper House polls on the Nationalist Congress Party ticket in 2009.
-
Forest dept stops development work at Taljai hill in Pune
Pune: The forest department has accepted the demand from Sahakarnagar residents to immediately stop cement work at Taljai hill. A release in this regard was issued by the department on Thursday, a day after residents met officials and put forth their demands. Residents had planned a “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan” from May 15. Earlier last year, residents staged protests, forcing the Pune Municipal Corporation to put on hold proposed development plan on the hill.
-
Azam takes centrestage in Uttar Pradesh politics
Lucknow: Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader who has been in incarceration for over two years in Sitapur jail on various charges, has turned into a rallying point for the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. The latest to join the race is the Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday came out in support of Khan, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party government over continued incarceration of Khan.
-
Pawar attends public meet on PMC projects planned on Vetal tekdi
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Pune Municipal Corporation officials, experts and residents to discuss the proposed tunnel with exits at Panchavati and Gokhalenagar at Vetal tekdi (hill). NCP Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, said, “As the project is opposed by the residents, it was decided at the meeting that PMC should prepare a pre-feasibility report before going forward with the plan.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics