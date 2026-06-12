MUMBAI: A routine morning stroll along Uttan beach in Bhayandar West turned into a tense security operation on Thursday after joggers and local residents discovered what appeared to be a missile-like metal object partially buried in the sand. The object was later identified as a live, unexploded artillery shell.

Live artillery shell found buried in Uttan beach, NSG rushes to avert disaster

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The unusual sight first caught the attention of walkers and beachgoers who frequent the shoreline for recreation. Curious residents approached the object for a closer look and soon realised it resembled a shell (projectile) that had not exploded. Alarmed by the possibility of a serious accident, they immediately alerted the police.

Acting swiftly, the Bhayander police reached the spot and, suspecting the object to be unexploded ordnance, summoned experts from the National Security Guard (NSG), India’s premier quick-reaction counter-terrorism and special operations force.

An NSG team arrived at the beach, secured the area and sealed off the surroundings to prevent public access. After examining the object, officials confirmed that it was a live artillery shell. The team then carried out a specialised technical operation to neutralise the explosive device, eliminating the threat without any damage or injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Neutralising a shell involves rendering the explosive device safe by using specialised procedures and equipment to prevent accidental detonation. Depending on the condition of the ordnance, experts may remove its explosive components or conduct a controlled operation to ensure it can no longer explode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neutralising a shell involves rendering the explosive device safe by using specialised procedures and equipment to prevent accidental detonation. Depending on the condition of the ordnance, experts may remove its explosive components or conduct a controlled operation to ensure it can no longer explode. {{/usCountry}}

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“Investigation confirmed that the object was indeed an unexploded explosive device. A major tragedy was averted as the shell was neutralised on time,” a police official said.

According to the Bhayander police, they received a call from Uttan’s coastline after locals spotted the suspicious metal object buried in the beach sand. Officers said they were able to quickly recognise the potential threat because they had received specialised training in identifying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and various types of explosives.

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“We identified it as a possible unexploded ordnance and immediately informed the NSG. We also appealed to local residents to remain calm and assisted the experts during the neutralisation process,” said an officer from the Bhayander police station.