LOC issued against booked lawyer

Mumbai: The police issued a Look out Circular (LOC) on Thursday against advocate Nilima Chavan, who has been booked for abetting the suicide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sudhir More. Last week, after the sessions court denied pre-arrest bail to Chavan, she went missing.

The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP), which has been probing the matter, received a message that Chavan has approached the Bombay high court for anticipatory bail, and her plea will be heard on Friday.

“The process for issuance of LOC was initiated last week after her pre-arrest bail plea was rejected,” senior inspector Valmiki Shardul, Kurla GRP, said. “The police visited her residence multiple times, but she is untraceable. So far, we have recorded statements of more than 15 people, including More’s family members.”

More was found dead between Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar railway stations late in the night on August 31. “During the investigation, the police found that the advocate was allegedly mentally harassing him for the last few months and on the day of the incident, she had called More around 25 times,” another police officer said.

