Local train ticket booking may soon resume on UTS

Soon, vaccinated passengers travelling on local trains will be able to get suburban railway tickets and passes from the railway’s mobile application — Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS).

Central and the Western railway are discussing the proposal with the Maharashtra government. The sale of suburban tickets stopped on the UTS after local train services were suspended due to the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UTS will be linked with the CoWIN application to determine the vaccination status of passengers. Only fully vaccinated passengers, who have completed 14 days after the second dose, are allowed to travel by local trains on the Central and Western Railway.

“We are in the final stage of discussion with the state government on resuming the UTS application. Both the applications will be merged in order to facilitate a smooth process,” said Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway.

On average, nearly 2.5 million passengers avail local trains on the Central Railway and 1.5 million on the Western Railway. Local train services resumed for fully-vaccinated passengers for the second time from August 15. Vaccinated passengers need to avail a universal pass, which can be obtained at the suburban railway stations or on http://epassmsdma.mahait.org/.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}