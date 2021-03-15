Lockdown in more districts if Covid-19 situation worsens, warns Maha health min

Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday a lockdown would be imposed in districts reporting a high number of coronavirus disease cases, if the situation in these areas does not improve. India’s worst-hit state logged 16,620 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 2,314,413. It was the first time since October that the state had recorded over 16,000 cases in a single day.

"Corona cases are increasing, if the situation deteriorates then lockdown will be announced in districts that will report more cases. Around 20 lakh people in Mumbai have been fined for not following Covid norms," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state government has responded to the rising Covid-19 cases by imposing restrictions in several cities and districts including Nagpur, which will observe a strict week-long lockdown from March 15 to March 21, and Pune. Health experts have said that the state could witness daily high cases until April but is unlikely to surpass the peak it achieved in September 2020.

Mumbai had reported 1,963 fresh cases on Sunday, a 150-day high, taking the city's caseload to 343,962. Seven fresh fatalities took the death toll to 11535. No restrictions have been imposed on the state capital as of yet. However, Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state authorities are reviewing the situation for the next 48 hours, following which night curfew may be announced in the financial capital. She also urged people with folded hands to follow Covid-19 norms.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for the first time, contributed fewer cases to the daily tally. MMR, which comprises nine municipal corporations, including Mumbai and the rural areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, however, continues to be the most affected region in Maharashtra. Of the 16,620 cases reported on Sunday in the state, 3,676, or 22.11% cases, were reported from the MMR. But the region’s share was much higher in the past two months, 27.88% and 31.01% on February 14 and January 14 respectively, as per the data released by the state health department.