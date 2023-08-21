Loco pilots protest demanding probe into colleague’s suicide

Kalyan: Hundreds of loco pilots on Sunday staged a protest at the motorman office at Kalyan railway station demanding an investigation into the suicide of an assistant loco pilot.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They alleged that the 39-year-old man took extreme step due to harassment by senior officials of the Central Railway. The assistant loco pilot allegedly died by suicide in Kalyan East on August 18.

Harish Chintole, a loco pilot, said, “I came to know that the assistant loco pilot was being harassed by the railway authorities. He was suspended for the last three months and his financial condition worsened leading to his suicide. He passed the training, but he was not assigned duty. He should get justice.”

Another assistant loco pilot, Sanjive Kumar, said, “This is not suicide, but murder. He could not pay his room rent and was facing mental harassment by senior officials. The senior officials are responsible for the suicide. The man had met with a senior official 15 days ago regarding resuming duty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming the allegations baseless, chief PRO, Shivraj Manaspure, Central Railway, said, “The assistant loco pilot was not suspended, however, we noticed absenteeism for the last three months.”

The chief PRO said that the man was made an independent assistant loco pilot for mail express in April. “The railway authorities have no connection with the incident. It is possible that he may have had some family issues. If somebody has any concrete or specific proof, we will take action against those responsible,” he said.

Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP, said, “The railway officials have given oral assurance to the protesting loco pilots and requested them to take the body for final rites. The protest ended at 3 pm.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased loco pilot lived in Karpewadi of Kolsewadi, while his parents are in Agra of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Kolsewadi police, the incident came to light when the house owner found the man hanging and alerted the loco pilot’s friend.

Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector, said, “We received information about the suicide from the loco pilot’s friend. We took him to Rukhmani Hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.”

No suicide note was found. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON