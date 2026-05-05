MUMBAI: The ‘lone wolf’ Mira Road attacker may have been radicalised by his ex-wife, police told a special UAPA court in Thane on Monday. The court extended the police remand of Zaib Zubair Ansari, 31, until May 11, after the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigating the case sought further custody of the accused. Ansari allegedly stabbed two security guards at a construction site in Naya Nagar, Mira Road, on April 27, after confirming they were Hindu.

‘Lone wolf’ attacker may have been radicalised by ex-wife: Cops

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Public prosecutor Sanjay More urged the court to extend Ansari’s custody as the Maharashtra ATS has invoked India’s anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, against him and need more time for a thorough investigation.

“He was a lone wolf attacker who has been trained to act without help and we are trying to find out with whom he may have been in touch,” More informed the court. “We have also found incriminating material at his home. These include chits of paper bearing the Khilafat oath (pledge of allegiance or Bai’at), the words “ISIS” and “Your Mushrikeen will see real jihad in Bilad Hind now”,” he said.

More told the court that Ansari, after allegedly attacking his two victims, went home and scrubbed his phone and laptop. “We are trying to get the mirror images from the forensic laboratory. After studying them, we can find out who radicalised him. But, prima facie, we suspect his ex-wife,” said More.

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{{^usCountry}} An ATS officer said they need to take handwriting samples from Ansari, to check whether they match the handwriting on the chits of paper found in his home. “He taught students online in UAE Maths and Science. We want to find out whether he tried to radicalise his students,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An ATS officer said they need to take handwriting samples from Ansari, to check whether they match the handwriting on the chits of paper found in his home. “He taught students online in UAE Maths and Science. We want to find out whether he tried to radicalise his students,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ansari, who lived alone in a rented apartment in Naya Nagar, got married in 2023 but the marriage broke up in 2025. His ex-wife is an American national of Afghani origin. She had lived in India briefly, but had problems adjusting, and divorced him. “We suspect she played a crucial role in radicalising him,” said the ATS officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ansari, who lived alone in a rented apartment in Naya Nagar, got married in 2023 but the marriage broke up in 2025. His ex-wife is an American national of Afghani origin. She had lived in India briefly, but had problems adjusting, and divorced him. “We suspect she played a crucial role in radicalising him,” said the ATS officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ansari’s family lived in the Kurla Taximen’s Colony when Zaib was a child. They later moved to the US. When his work visa expired, Ansari returned to India and gave tuitions online. He lived alone and kept to himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ansari’s family lived in the Kurla Taximen’s Colony when Zaib was a child. They later moved to the US. When his work visa expired, Ansari returned to India and gave tuitions online. He lived alone and kept to himself. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Ansari’s counsel Wahab Khan told the court that his client suffers from schizophrenia, which is why he didn’t engage with other people. Khan said his family had told him over the phone from the US that his client had been treated for schizophrenia.

“A psychological profile of him needs to be done. A board of doctors needs to examine him,” Wahab told the court. The special UAPA judge ordered the police to carry out a medical examination of the accused.

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