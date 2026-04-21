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LoP Pednekar visits BMC school, finds it lacking

Kishori Pednekar, leader of the opposition in the BMC, and nominated corporator Sainath Durge found glaring issues in the school such as broken benches, a lack of drinking water, poor-quality mid-day meals and an absence of proper washroom facilities on the upper floors

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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MUMBAI: A recent visit by BMC opposition leaders to the Kher Nagar civic school complex in Bandra East revealed a bleak picture of poor infrastructure and lack of basic facilities that have left students in an unenviable situation. There are around 650 students studying in the Marathi, English and Hindi mediums at the school.

LoP Pednekar visits BMC school, finds it lacking

Kishori Pednekar, leader of the opposition in the BMC, and nominated corporator Sainath Durge found glaring issues in the school such as broken benches, a lack of drinking water, poor-quality mid-day meals and an absence of proper washroom facilities on the upper floors. “When we went there, we saw students protesting against the injustice meted out to them,” said Durge.

The students, who chanted slogans and raised their concerns through videos as well, complained about the bad food, with many alleging that it was not fit for consumption. Pednekar claimed that on inspection, some of the protein bars supplied to students were discovered to be past their expiry date.

“There is no water on the second and third floors, and no proper washroom facilities,” she added. “I will call a meeting with the education officer to address these issues. No one in power has the time to visit the school and see under what circumstances these children are studying.”

BMC education officer Kirtivardhan Kirtikudve said the administration had taken note of the issue. “We have asked the mid-day meal supplier and the school principal to submit a written explanation,” he said. “Action will be taken against those found guilty. As per rules, the supplier can also be penalised.”

 
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