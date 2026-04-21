MUMBAI: A recent visit by BMC opposition leaders to the Kher Nagar civic school complex in Bandra East revealed a bleak picture of poor infrastructure and lack of basic facilities that have left students in an unenviable situation. There are around 650 students studying in the Marathi, English and Hindi mediums at the school.

LoP Pednekar visits BMC school, finds it lacking

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Kishori Pednekar, leader of the opposition in the BMC, and nominated corporator Sainath Durge found glaring issues in the school such as broken benches, a lack of drinking water, poor-quality mid-day meals and an absence of proper washroom facilities on the upper floors. “When we went there, we saw students protesting against the injustice meted out to them,” said Durge.

The students, who chanted slogans and raised their concerns through videos as well, complained about the bad food, with many alleging that it was not fit for consumption. Pednekar claimed that on inspection, some of the protein bars supplied to students were discovered to be past their expiry date.

“There is no water on the second and third floors, and no proper washroom facilities,” she added. “I will call a meeting with the education officer to address these issues. No one in power has the time to visit the school and see under what circumstances these children are studying.”

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, students from the Kherwadi municipal school in Bandra East were shifted to nearby schools, including those in Nirmal Nagar and Kher Nagar, due to repairs at their school building. This has increased the burden on existing facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, students from the Kherwadi municipal school in Bandra East were shifted to nearby schools, including those in Nirmal Nagar and Kher Nagar, due to repairs at their school building. This has increased the burden on existing facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Students told HT that they and their parents had been complaining about the food for several months to no avail. Some students alleged that the school administration was not allowing these issues to be taken to the school management committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students told HT that they and their parents had been complaining about the food for several months to no avail. Some students alleged that the school administration was not allowing these issues to be taken to the school management committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The students also pointed to another grave problem: a shortage of teachers, which, they said, made it difficult for them to complete the syllabus. Pednekar linked this to the government duties assigned to teachers. “Teachers are appointed for BLO duty, and classrooms are left without staff. When will the government take this seriously?” she said. Added Durge: “Civic schools have been neglected in recent years. The authorities need to act and ensure proper facilities and education.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students also pointed to another grave problem: a shortage of teachers, which, they said, made it difficult for them to complete the syllabus. Pednekar linked this to the government duties assigned to teachers. “Teachers are appointed for BLO duty, and classrooms are left without staff. When will the government take this seriously?” she said. Added Durge: “Civic schools have been neglected in recent years. The authorities need to act and ensure proper facilities and education.” {{/usCountry}}

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BMC education officer Kirtivardhan Kirtikudve said the administration had taken note of the issue. “We have asked the mid-day meal supplier and the school principal to submit a written explanation,” he said. “Action will be taken against those found guilty. As per rules, the supplier can also be penalised.”

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