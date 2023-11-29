Lured by 1 crore fake cash, man loses 40 lakh

Four accused were arrested on Monday for allegedly assuring a man of fake notes worth ₹1.6 crore in exchange for genuine notes worth ₹40 lakh. When the complainant went to Murbad to collect the notes the accused staged a police raid and fled with the ₹40 lakh.

On November 25, the Thane Anti-Extortion Squad arrested Surendra Patil, a construction businessman and a social media influencer, for possession of two illegal pistols.

When they questioned him, Patil revealed that he was carrying the weapons to make a fake currency deal, which failed as they fled with his money.

On the complaint of Patil, the anti-extortion squad investigated the case further and arrested four persons for looting him. The four accused have been identified as Swapnil Dashrath Jadhav, 26, Adesh Motiram Bhoir, 35, Sachin Baban Jadhav, 35, and Akshay Tukaram Gaikwad, 30, all residents of Biwandi.

Based on the information given by Patil, he was supposed to make a deal of fake ₹1.6 crore notes in exchange for genuine currency notes of ₹40 lakh.

Patil and his associate Sachin Jadhav had gone to the KP Farmhouse in Murbad to collect the fake notes.

He carried two unlicensed pistols with him in case something untoward happened. Meanwhile, he was waiting for the delivery of the counterfeit notes at the farmhouse, when suddenly four people stormed the farmhouse claiming to be the police conducting raids, and seized ₹40 lakh from Patil, and fled. After narrating the story, the Thane Anti-Extortion Squad officials suspected foul play from Patil’s aide Jadhav. On questioning him, he confessed his role.

“Surendra Patil is a very greedy person. Sachin Jadhav, who worked with him for the last two years, knew this, and he convinced him of a fake notes deal. They pretended to be police officers and took all the money. We are investigating further about these accused.” Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, Anti Extortion Squad, said.

A case has been registered against Surendra Patil and the four accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 170 (Personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

