Made to seem drugs from whole world are in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that an atmosphere has been created as if drugs from the whole world have been brought only in Maharashtra and the attempts to discredit the reputation of Mumbai Police need to end. In a related development, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil ruled out any probe by state government against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Thackeray made the remarks while virtually inaugurating three fast-track DNA testing units under the Nirbhaya scheme to test human DNA samples, which will help in gathering concrete evidence and increase the efficiency of criminal investigations. He also launched the country’s first wildlife DNA testing laboratory in Nagpur.

Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, the NCB has arrested many celebrities from the film industry in drug abuse cases. The central enforcement agency has recently arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with two others from a rave party on a cruise. “Nowadays, there is a wave of drug activities in Maharashtra. An atmosphere has been created as if drugs from the whole world have been brought only in Maharashtra and are being produced here as well. It is also not true that only the special team (NCB) can crack down on drug abuse cases. In Mumbai, four days ago, heroin worth ₹25 crore was caught by Mumbai police (anti-narcotics cell) but since it was just heroin and no name of any heroine (actress) was involved there is no news. No one knows about the names of those who took the action. But for us it is a matter of pride and they need to be felicitated. Maharashtra Police is the most efficient and competent force and attempts going on to disrepute its reputation, need to be destroyed,” Thackeray said.

Walse Patil on Thursday said that there was no question of a probe against Sameer Wankhede, NCB zonal director. The statement came in response to an allegation made by Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), that Wankhede has filed false cases against many people including celebrities. “There is no question of launching a probe against Sameer Wankhede. I will take information from my colleague Nawab Malik (skill development minister) about the NCB official,” Walse Patil told reporters in Nagpur late Thursday evening.

A senior official from the home department also said that they will have to take legal opinion for taking action against Sameer Wankhede as he is working for a central government agency.

On Friday when asked about Malik defending Aryan Khan, Walse Patil said both the issues are different. “It is more like a complaint on the functioning of a government department, minister or a government office. Malik too has complaints against NCB,” the home minister said.

On Friday, Malik claimed to have received a threat call from Rajasthan for which an official complaint will be filed with the Mumbai police. Responding to this, home minister said he will take information and if Malik has received any threat call, a decision regarding his security will be taken.