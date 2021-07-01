Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha BJP writes to Amit Shah for CBI probe against Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab
mumbai news

Maha BJP writes to Amit Shah for CBI probe against Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab

Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and transport minister Anil Parab for extortion and corruption allegations levelled by former police officer Sachin Vaze
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and transport minister Anil Parab for extortion and corruption allegations levelled by former police officer Sachin Vaze. The letter written by state unit chief Chandrakant Patil has stated that the law and order in the state has collapsed because of the “obvious reason of political revenge and blatant misuse of the political power”.

The letter, written a week after the BJP’s state unit passed a resolution in its executive committee meeting with the demand to the Centre for action against the two ministers, has urged to initiate necessary legal action to protect the interest of law abiding citizens. “In a handwritten letter submitted to designated NIA court, Sachin Vaze on April 3rd has alleged that Ajit Pawar through one Darshan Ghodawat asked him to collect 100 crore from illegal gutkha sellers and manufacturers. Vaze has also said that Ghodawat induced him to collect 100 cror illegally. He has also said that Parab asked him to collect a sum from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation contractors by threatening them against anonymous complaints. Parab also asked Vaze to collect 2 crore from about 50 sub-contractors. He also asked Vaze to initiate an inquiry against Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust and collect 50 crore from it,” the letter has stated.

Vaze, who is a prime accused in Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran death case, was arrested by National Investigation Agency in March this year. He was later terminated from the Mumbai police force where he served as assistant police inspector.

The letter states that the Bombay High Court has directed CBI to conduct a probe against former home minister Anil Deshmukh for similar allegations by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. “In the light of the specific allegations by Vaze against Pawar and Parab, a detailed inquiry must be conducted by CBI against the ministers and Ghodawat. The allegations are made before a judicial officer and as such it is just and necessary to conduct a detailed inquiry by the CBI and statements of the persons concerned be recorded. If the disclosure Vaze is not dealt with in accordance with the law, the law abiding people will lose faith in the legal system,” it further reads.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party that are part of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi ruling state government have reacted sharply to the demand. “The BJP demands for the probe, it decides over it, its ruling government arrests people and even punishment is proclaimed by them…this is the mockery of democracy. BJP should understand that the West Bengal model would not work in Maharashtra. All the three ruling parties are together and would not bow before such tactics,” said minority affairs minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Generally, the CBI inquiry is initiated by state governments or high courts. However, the BJP has now exhibited the fact as under whose guidance and orders CBI acts. We are thankful to the BJP for it. This is the reason why Maharashtra and few other states have withdrawn the standing permission for the CBI probe in state matters.”

