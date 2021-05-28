Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha Class 10 students to be promoted
mumbai news

Maha Class 10 students to be promoted

The government has decided to promote Class 10 (SSC) students in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:47 AM IST
HT Image

The government has decided to promote Class 10 (SSC) students in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has decided to promote them by evaluating their performance in Class 9 and 10. The decision was taken in a meeting between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday evening. “We will be considering the performance of each and every student, based on which they will be promoted. For this, the department will evaluate the performance of the students in Class 9 and 10 and only then they will be promoted,” said a senior official. The state had declared to cancel board examinations of Class 10, which was objected by the Bombay HC, saying it was making a mockery of the education system. The school education department discussed the matter with state advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and is likely to file an affidavit before HC. “The state believes that the Covid-19 situation has put the lives of children at risk. It is also said that the third wave is going to be dangerous for children. We are all going to explain all this to the HC,” said the official.

