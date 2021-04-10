Maha Class 12 students worried about competitive exams

Along with the confusion over the status and mode of board exams, Class 12 students are also worried about the status of all-India competitive exams.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has already announced that the third session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains will take place in the last week of April, there is no clarity if the exam will be delayed in Maharashtra owing to lockdown restrictions implemented until the end of April in several states. “Neither the state nor NTA is providing any clarity. Students and parents are more anxious than ever. Many Class 12 students are preparing for JEE Mains or the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and at the same time also preparing for their Class 12 exam,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent and activist.

The state education department is still deciding on the board exams scheduled in April in the offline mode. “We’ve heard of numerous cases from other states where students and staff in schools and colleges have contracted the virus during offline exams. This is worrying,” said Anuradha Singh, mother of a Class 12 student.

Recently, NTA extended dates for registrations for the April JEE Mains session, but as yet, there has been no clarity on whether exams will be conducted as per schedule. “We are in talks with several officials across various states to determine the on-ground situation and accordingly a decision will be taken soon,” said an official from NTA.