Maha crisis: Thane police to keep an eye on social media to maintain peace

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the Thane police are keeping a close watch on the activity on social media to avoid any incidents of violence, people familiar with the matter said. A team from the special branch of the Thane commissionerate will look for any hate posts or controversial messages to ensure they are not circulated further. The police have also beefed up security at each police station level especially outside the Shiv Sena shakhas and offices, while Quick Response and Riot Control teams are also on stand-by. The security in Thane rural is also beefed up with most villages under police scanner.

For over a week now, the social media is abuzz with messages either in favour of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde or Uddhav Thackeray, who resigned as chief minister on Wednesday.

The Thane commissionerate has witnessed agitations by two groups, the Thane city Sainiks which are in support of Shinde and a second group in Kalyan rural and Ulhasnagar areas which have shown their angst against Shinde. Chances of an outburst between these two groups cannot be negated.

Thane too has seen agitations from both the groups. The office of Shinde’s son Shrikant, who is also member of Parliament (MP) from Kalyan, was vandalised in Ulhasnagar, while Ambernath’s rebel MLA Balaji Kinikar received threatening letters.

A senior police official from the Thane commissionerate said: “We are keeping an eye on the social media to ensure no hate post is shared disturbing the peace in the city. Vehicles are also checked at entry and exit points of different cities under the commissionerate. Those who were booked for vandalism in the last 10 days too are given warning not to cause any disturbances.”

“In the last two days we held meetings with all zone heads to discuss the security plan in the city. All our police personnels are on ground to stop rioters,” he added.