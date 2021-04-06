Maha curbs: Traders’ associations upset

Mumbai

Traders’ associations are upset with the state’s decision to close down all shops and private non-essential business establishments from Tuesday, saying it will sound a death knell for the whole sector. The state has mandated that all shops, barring essential services, would be closed from 8pm on Monday till April 30 at 11.59pm.

The Chamber of Association of Maharashtra Industries and Trade (CAMIT) has demanded compensation for this closure. “Small traders will be destroyed by this closure. Traders from Maharashtra will have to bear the brunt as other states will steal our businesses. If the government still wants to go ahead, they need to compensate us with salaries of our workers and business losses as well as waiver in property taxes,” said Mohan Gurnani, chairman, CAMIT.

Traders affiliated to the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) will put up banners opposing the closure as well as submit memorandums to local public representatives.

The All India Electronics Association (AIEA) has condemned the move saying the closure will break the back bone of the economy. “We don’t mind stricter norms but allow us to open our shops. The government has allowed hotels to give deliveries, public transport to operate and film shootings. Why are they preventing traders from opening shops,” asked Mitesh Mody, president, AIEA.

The Shiv Sena has defended the move. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken this decision after a lot of deliberations with the experts and with a heavy heart. Traders need to understand that the whole motive is to save lives,” said former minister Sachin Ahir.