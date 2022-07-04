Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, districts, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert
mumbai news

Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, districts, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert

Maharashtra rains: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad in the wake of IMD's alert.
Vehicles ply on a road amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai on Monday.(PTI)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad.

Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The IMD issued the orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from June 4 to June 8, for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

RELATED STORIES

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the Palghar district for the next two days and an orange alert for the three days thereafter.

Also see | Mumbai sees waterlogging after heavy showers. In pictures

Chiplun and Mahad cities witnessed massive floods last year, prompting authorities to launch major rescue operations. Incidents of landslides were also reported.

Watch | It takes a horse to deliver food in inundated Mumbai

Meanwhile, after a break of a couple of days, heavy rains returned to Mumbai on Monday. According to civic officials, the island city recorded 21mm of rainfall from 8am to 6pm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 17mm and 25mm of rainfall, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mumbai rains eknath shinde
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP