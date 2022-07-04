Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, districts, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert

An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad.

Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The IMD issued the orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from June 4 to June 8, for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the Palghar district for the next two days and an orange alert for the three days thereafter.

Chiplun and Mahad cities witnessed massive floods last year, prompting authorities to launch major rescue operations. Incidents of landslides were also reported.

Meanwhile, after a break of a couple of days, heavy rains returned to Mumbai on Monday. According to civic officials, the island city recorded 21mm of rainfall from 8am to 6pm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 17mm and 25mm of rainfall, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

